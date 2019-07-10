Police: Wanted suspect passed gas so loudly that it gave up hiding spot

Clay County, Missouri Sheriff

(WHDH) — A suspect wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance was nabbed in Missouri over the weekend after they passed gas so loudly that it gave up their hiding spot.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of two armed law enforcement officials and a police K9 with a caption that read, “If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a 💩 day.”

The suspect’s name has not been released and no additional information was available, other than the fact that noisy flatulence played a role in the arrest.

In a Facebook comment, the sheriff’s office added, “We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!”

No one was injured in the arrest.

