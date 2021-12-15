(WHDH) — A wanted woman who tried to fool police with a “sheet rope” was arrested after she was found hiding in a refrigerator, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call at a home in the area of US 35 in La Porte County, Indiana, on Sunday learned that 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd could be hiding inside, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon entering the home, deputies spotted bedding material that had been transformed into a “sheet rope,” tied to a kitchen table, and extended out of a window, the sheriff’s office said.

“Knowing this was likely a ruse, deputies continued the search for Rudd,” authorities said in a news release.

Rudd was later found hiding inside a refrigerator and taken into custody on charges of battery, criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An investigation remains ongoing.

