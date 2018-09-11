Police: Wanted woman runs into woods in attempt to avoid paying hefty taxi fare

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A wanted woman was arrested in Wareham last week after police say she got into an argument with a taxi driver and ran off into the woods in an attempt to avoid paying for her fare.

Officers responding to the Rockland Trust on Cranberry Highway about 5 p.m. for a report of a disturbance between a man and woman found a taxi driver who was pointing to a wooded area where his passenger had fled, according to the Wareham Police Department.

When the woman was eventually coaxed out of the woods, she initially identified herself as Sandra Amaker before officers learned her actual name was Sandra Aycock, police said.

The 33-year-old Plymouth native, who police say had two outstanding warrants for her arrest, allegedly fled because she did not want to pay her $130 fare.

Aycock was arraigned in Wareham District Court Monday on charges stemming from the warrants and evading a taxi fare.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)