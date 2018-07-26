Police: Wareham man facing drug charge after traffic stop uncovers cocaine

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Wareham man is facing a drug charge after police say they found cocaine in his car following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Officers who stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Farm and Market roads about 6:30 p.m. arrested Thomas Clancy, 39, after he was found to be in possession of cocaine, according to a Wareham Police Department press release issued Thursday.

He is expected to be arraigned on a charge of illegally possessing a class B substance on Thursday.

