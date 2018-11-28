Police: Wareham man facing drug charges after heroin found during traffic stop

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham man is facing drug charges after police say they found heroin on him during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Officers responding to Gateway Gas at 2537 Cranberry Highway about 3:15 p.m. for a reported large fight in the parking lot observed a pick-up truck leaving the scene and bystanders reported that the individuals in the pick-up were involved in the fight, according to Wareham police.

Police eventually stopped the truck on Gibbs Avenue and during a subsequent investigation, a male was found to be in possession of suspected heroin and placed under arrest.

Adam Grant, 35, of Wareham, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug.

Grant is expected to appear in Wareham District Court on Thursday.

