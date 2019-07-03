Police: Wareham road rage suspect repeatedly slammed man’s head on hood of car

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A knife-wielding Wareham man is facing criminal charges after police say he jumped from his car, attacked another motorist and repeatedly slammed their head on the hood of a car during a road rage incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance on Plymouth Avenue around 1:15 p.m. spoke with a witness who said 45-year-old Edward Robinson had threatened them with a knife for attempting to break up a brawl in the middle of the road, according to the Wareham Police Department.

Police say Robinson abandoned his vehicle and punched another man twice before grabbing his hair and bashing his head into the car hood several times.

When the witness saw the violence and ran over to help the victim, Robinson allegedly pulled out a knife, made a threat, and fled the scene on foot.

Robinson was tracked down a short time later and taken into custody.

He is slated to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalizing property, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)