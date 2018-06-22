Police: Wareham shoplifting suspect nabbed outside Home Depot

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man with two outstanding warrants was arrested in Wareham Wednesday after trying to steal items from a Home Depot, police said said.

Robert Rohrbach, 34, of Wareham, was arrested about 12:30 p.m. by officers responding to a report of someone trying to shoplift $850 from the Home Depot, Wareham police said in a release Friday.

Rohrbach, who police say had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, was arraigned in Wareham District Court on a charge of shoplifting merchandise valued above $250.

