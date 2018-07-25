Police: Wareham stabbing suspect turns himself in, 2 others still sought

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a non-fatal stabbing in Wareham earlier this month has turned himself over to authorities, officials said.

Christian Fernandes, 30, of Wareham, turned himself in at Wareham District Court Tuesday, according to Wareham police.

He is being held on $10,000 bail on charges stemming from the stabbing and had his bail revoked on charges out of Barnstable County.

The other two suspects, Thomas Tavares, 28, and Andrew Booker, 29, are still being sought by police.

In a statement, acting Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said,” If these two do not turn themselves in, it will only be a matter of time before they are captured.”

Anyone with information about Tavares or Booker are asked to call Wareham police.

