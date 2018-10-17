Police: Wareham theft suspect choked man unconscious, knocked woman out of her sneakers

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man is facing theft and assault charges after police say he choked out another man and knocked a woman out of her sneakers during an altercation at an apartment complex in Wareham early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a disturbance coming from a second-floor apartment on Main Street learned a man and woman had been attacked, beaten and robbed, according to the Wareham Police Department.

One of the victims reported that he had been choked unconscious by the attacker, who was later identified as 39-year-old Jason Denwood, police said. The victim’s girlfriend told officers that she was pushed with such extreme force that “she came out of her sneakers” and was robbed of $800.

Both victims refused medical assistance.

Denwood was tracked down in the area of Swifts Beach Road around 10:45 a.m. after police issued a warrant for his arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Wareham District Court on unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and strangulation charges.

