Police: Wareham woman damaged house, vehicle before trying to hit man with axe

Courtesy Wareham Police Department.

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham woman is facing criminal charges after police say she damaged a vehicle and tried to attack a man with an axe last week.

Officers responding to a report of a woman armed with an axe on Cromesett Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday learned that the woman had just left the scene in a vehicle, which was later located on Marion Road, police said.

The woman, Charlene Marino, 52, was arrested on charges of vandalizing property, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery after an investigation determined she damaged a house and a vehicle parked in the driveway before punching a man in the face and trying to hit him with an axe.

 

