Police: Wareham woman facing drug charges after raid uncovers cocaine, pills

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham woman is facing drug charges after officers raided her apartment on Friday, officials said.

Officers executing a search warrant at 157 Onset Ave. about 4 p.m. arrested Kimberly Savina, 44, on two counts of possessing a Class B substance with intent to distribute and two counts of possessing a Class E substance with intent to distribute after they found cocaine, pills, and $1,317 in cash, according to Wareham police.

She is slated to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.

