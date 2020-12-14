HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning drivers about the dangers of driving while tired following a crash in Hingham on Monday morning.

A drowsy driver fell asleep behind the wheel around 8 a.m. before driving off the road and into a tree, according to Hingham police.

“Besides being drunk, high or distracted, driving while drowsy can be just as dangerous,” Hingham police wrote on Twitter.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

