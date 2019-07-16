LORETTO, Tenn. (WHDH) — A police department in Tennessee is urging residents not to flush drugs down the toilet in fear of creating “meth-gators.”

Loretta police issued the warning after Andy Perry allegedly attempted to flush methamphetamine and several items of paraphernalia as officers conducted a search warrant on First Avenue early Saturday morning.

Drugs that go down the sewer pipe end up in retention ponds for processing before it is sent down the stream, according to police.

Ducks, geese and other fowl frequent the treatment ponds and police say they “shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do.”

“Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama,” the department added.

Perry was placed under arrest and charged with possession of schedule II for resale — meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)