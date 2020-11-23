Police warn of aggressive coyote that reportedly attacked 3 people in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning the public about an aggressive coyote that reportedly attacked three people in Stoneham.

The first attack occurred last Thursday around 8 p.m. at the Stoneham Arena on Montvale Avenue, where a man reported a coyote had bit the back of his shoe, according to Stoneham police. The animal’s teeth did not puncture the man’s shoe and he was not injured.

Another man reported that a coyote approached him and tugged at his pant leg but did not bite him at Extra Space Storage on Montvale Avenue around 9 p.m. last Thursday, police said. He did not sustain any injuries.

On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., police say a coyote bit a woman in the Stoneham Arena parking lot. She sought treatment of minor injuries at an area hospital.

Stoneham Animal Control Officer Brian Johnston said these incidents are “very rare.”

“For the most part, coyotes are more afraid of you than you are of them,” he continued. “Bright lights, loud noise, they’re gone, so I’ve never had an issue like this.”

Stoneham police searched for the coyote on Saturday night but were unable to find the animal.

“This animal is clearly aggressive, and we urge residents to please be aware of this situation and report any sightings of this coyote to us promptly,” Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre said. “Above all else, please stay far away from this animal.”

Vicky White, who visited the Stoneham Arena, said she planned on following McIntyre’s advice.

“Well I have to say it’s a little concerning,” she said. “I’m watching my back.”

Johnston added that there is a possibility the coyote is being fed or may be sick.

Once it is found, the coyote will be tested for disease and rabies before being euthanized.

“I mean obviously you try not to but in a case like this, this particular one if far too human-friendly, so we definitely can’t leave him out here,” Johnston said.

Anyone who sights the coyote is asked to report it to the Stoneham Police Department by calling 911.

