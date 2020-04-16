Police warn of circulating text message falsely claiming recipient came in contact with COVID-19

THOMASTON, Maine (WHDH) — A police department in Maine is warning the public about a circulating text message that falsely claims the recipient has potentially been in contact with the coronavirus.

Thomaston police posted a picture of the message, which reads, “Someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19 & recommends you self-isolate/get tested.”

The message then includes a link for the recipient to allegedly get more information.

Police are urging those who get the text to not click on the link as this is a way for scammers to try and steal personal information, adding that this is not a message from an official agency.

“The virus is not the only invisible enemy,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Be vigilant against all threats!”

