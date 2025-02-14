WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in West Bridgewater are the latest to warn about credit card skimmers set up to steal shoppers money showing up in stores.

Devices were discovered at Trucchi’s Market this week in that town.

They’ve also recently been found at Trucchi’s in Abington, Taunton, Canton, and New Bedford.

Anyone who has shopped there is advised to check their bank statements.

