MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway on Interstate 93 southbound and state police are warning commuters to expect delays.

Troopers are investigating the death of a person whose body was found on the highway south of Exit 21. Troopers found the person around 4:30 a.m.

The facts and circumstances of the death, including the cause and the identity of the victim, remain under investigation.

Right travel lanes on I-93 southbound were temporarily closed in the area of Exit 21 but have since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox