MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway on Interstate 93 southbound and state police are warning commuters to expect delays.

Troopers are investigating the death of a person whose body was found on the highway south of Exit 21. Troopers found the person around 4:30 a.m.

The facts and circumstances of the death, including the cause and the identity of the victim, remain under investigation.

Right travel lanes on I-93 southbound were temporarily closed in the area of Exit 21 but have since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

Ongoing police investigation on I-93 south in Medford resulting in lane closures and delays approaching Exit 21 (Rt38/Mystic Ave). Motorists should expect significant delays. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 13, 2023

Travel advisory: Lane closures on I-93 SB in #Medford near exit 21 (Roosevelt Circle) due to a crash investigation involving a fatality. The two right lanes are closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 13, 2023

This is a developing news story;

