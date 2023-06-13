MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway on Interstate 93 southbound and state police are warning commuters to expect delays.
Troopers are investigating the death of a person whose body was found on the highway south of Exit 21. Troopers found the person around 4:30 a.m.
The facts and circumstances of the death, including the cause and the identity of the victim, remain under investigation.
Right travel lanes on I-93 southbound were temporarily closed in the area of Exit 21 but have since reopened.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story
