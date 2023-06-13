MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash is under investigation on Route 93 southbound and state police are warning commuters to expect delays.

The crash occurred in the area of Exit 21 (Roosevelt Circle) and the two right lanes are closed.

No additional information was immediately available.

Travel advisory: Lane closures on I-93 SB in #Medford near exit 21 (Roosevelt Circle) due to a crash investigation involving a fatality. The two right lanes are closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 13, 2023

