Police warn of fake Bruins-Maple Leafs tickets ahead of Game 7

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are reminding fans to be wary of counterfeit tickets ahead of the Boston Bruins’ deciding game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night at TD Garden.

“Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance,” the Boston Police Department said in a post on their website hours ahead of Game 7 of the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

Police encouraged fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies.

Fans who have information about the selling of counterfeit tickets are urged to contact 911 immediately.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)