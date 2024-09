TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning the community about ticket trouble at the Topsfield Fair.

They said a website is selling fraudulent tickets to the fair’s shows and events. Police said the only tickets you need are to get into the main gate.

Tickets can be bought on the Topsfield Fair’s official website or in-person at the fairgrounds.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)