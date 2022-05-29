MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are warning of a man that has been sighted disabling women’s cars in five towns and then approaching them offering help, police said.

Police say the man has been sighted in Holliston, Bellingham, Franklin, Medway and Milford.

Milford Police described the suspect as “an Asian male in his late 30’s” and said he was driving a blue Chevy Impala with Massachusetts plates in a statement on their Facebook page.

Police said the man lets air out from tires or contaminates gas tanks, and then approaches female drivers and says he can help out with an air compressor or battery pack or by giving a ride. The man has been described as driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts license plates.

“If your vehicle has a flat tire DO NOT try and start it,” the department said in their statement.

Holliston, Franklin, Bellingham and Medway have released similar alerts.

“As in all situations, be aware that individuals offering help may have in fact been involved in orchestrating the situation. If your car becomes disabled, wait in a safe place for a friend, family member, or AAA to respond,” Holliston Police said in a statement.

