HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer that rolled over the ramp from the Interstate 90 to Interstate 495 in Hopkinton is causing traffic delays on Monday afternoon.

The truck toppled over on the ramp to the northbound side of the highway, prompting a partial closure of the ramp, according to Massachusetts State Police.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the rollover.

A crew was called to the scene to remove the wreckage.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Troopers on scene with tractor trailer rollover, ramp from Mass Pike to Rt495 NB, Hopkinton. Right now ramp is partially closed. Eventually, we will close the ramp completely for about 30 mins when the truck is uprighted and removed. We will update. #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/13YPlNuEWx — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 16, 2022

