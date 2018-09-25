Police warn parents, teachers of dangerous drugs designed to look like candy

(WHDH) — Police are warning parents, teachers and athletic coaches after a bust last week netted an array of drugs, some of which were designed to like candy.

The Hapeville Police Department is Georgia says detectives found suspected marijuana, pills and pops shaped like the faces of animated cartoon characters.

The designs included Homer Simpson, Hello Kitty, and minions from the Disney film “Despicable Me.”

“Please make our young people aware of these dangers,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The bust also yielded two firearms, cash, and suspected cocaine, according to police.

