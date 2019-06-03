Police warn public after 4 skimming devices found at Lunenburg gas station

LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning the public after four credit card skimming devices were found at a gas station in Lunenburg on Monday.

Officers discovered the devices attached to pumps at the Gulf Station at 451 Mass. Ave., according to the Lunenburg Police Department. They were located on the Chase Road side of the station.

Pumps at the Mobil station at 131 Mass. Ave. may have also been compromised, police said.

The fraudulent activity could date back to May 22.

Anyone who visited either gas station is urged to check their bank accounts for fraudulent charges.

Those who have comprised cards should contact the Lunenburg Police Department at 978-582-4531.

An investigation is ongoing.

