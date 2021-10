BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have issued a warning to the public who may be using generators amid a widespread power outage in Eastern Massachusetts on Thursday.

They are reminding people not to leave their generators running indoors.

This comes after a shed caught on fire in Bridgewater.

Please do not leave generators indoors running, including sheds. Picture from generator/shed fire earlier today. 🔥🚒👮 pic.twitter.com/V04Nzr76sV — Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) October 28, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)