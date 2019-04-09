Police warn public of scam using Martin Richard Foundation logo

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Holliston Police Department is warning the public of scammers who are using the Martin Richard Foundation logo in an effort to fraudulently collect money.

News of the apparent email scam comes just days before the sixth anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, which claimed the life of Richard, who just 8-years-old at the time.

“Scammers often use logos to make you believe something is legitimate, like this one here from the ‘Martin Richard Foundation,” the department said. “Yet, the subject line indicates it’s from ‘Bank of America NY’ and goes on to say it’s ‘from the desk of Dr. Charles Holiday Jr.’ He sounds lovely. And fake!”

The scam emails demand recipients to supply personal information such as your name, phone numbers, social security numbers, bank account numbers, and license numbers in exchange for non-existent funds, according to police.

Police noted that the emails are filled with an array of red flags, grammar errors, and far-fetched information and claims.

“NEVER give out any of this information. We can’t stress this enough. Scammers just want to steal your money,” the department warned. “They can become aggressive and rude too. If you’re ever unsure of a phone call, email or letter, come meet with one of our officers and we can help. Go with your gut, if it seems strange or fake, it more than likely is!”

The Martin Richard Foundation is a tax-exempt charitable foundation established by Richards’ parents to promote education and sports in the community.

The foundation confirmed to police that they do not solicit donations.

