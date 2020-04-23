Police warn public of ‘sextortion’ phishing scams in Concord

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning the public about a “sextortion” phishing scam involving hackers and money in Concord.

Scammers are sending emails to victims purporting to have embarrassing photos or videos of them, police said.

The emails state that the hacker will forward the material to family, friends or coworkers unless the victim pays $2,000 in Bitcoin, according to police.

Scammers have also been known to have the victim’s computer password along with their usernames, police said.

Residents are being advised to immediately change their passwords and to not to pay the ransom, police said.

Police are also advising residents to cover their computer cameras with electrical tape and not to open or answer emails that look suspicious.

Residents should also be mindful that many of these scams are done via text message.

