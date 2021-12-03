BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are warning people who are heading to bars in Boston to be on the lookout for drugged drinks amid an increase in reports of doctored beverages.

Patrons of local bars and clubs should watch out for roofies being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims, according to the Boston Police Department.

Other scentless, colorless and tasteless drugs, including GHB and Ketamine, are used in a similar fashion, police warned.

“These drugs and substances can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis or unconsciousness along with a host of other symptoms, leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the intentions of the suspect,” police said in a news release.

People should create a “buddy system” to prevent getting separated in social settings, according to police.

Police also offered the following tips:

Be sure that your drink is being served directly by the bartender or your server. Don’t allow people you don’t know or trust to order drinks and deliver them to you.

Watch your drink at all times. Never leave your drink unattended.

Take your drink with you to the restroom if need be.

Keep your hand covered over your drink when you’re not looking at it. Many creative inventions exist that can help you cover your drink.

Test your drink with test strips or nail polish that light up a certain color if they detect drugs.

Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed or strange in any way.

In recent weeks, police said that there has been an increased number of reports of illicit, non-consensual drugging occurring at bars, nightclubs, and other nightlife venues.

There has also been a reported uptick in cases of drinks being spiked or “roofied.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)