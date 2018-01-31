Police warn residents after black bear spotted in Bedford

BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police say a black bear was spotted Wednesday afternoon in Bedford.

The bear was seen in the area of Curve Street near the Shawsheen River.

Officials urge residents to stay away from wildlife and to bring in all food sources, including bird feeders.

Residents are also reminded to keep a close eye on pets.

Anyone who sees a bear is asked to contact animal control at 781-275-1212.

