Police warn residents after ‘Jack Harper’ scams man out of $1,000

SHARON, MA (WHDH) - Police are warning the public after a Sharon man was recently scammed out of $1,000 by an individual claiming to be a police “officer” who goes by the name “Jack Harper.”

The man told police that the individual called him, asked for personal information and said that there were two warrants out for his arrest.

Police said “Jack Harper” told the man that each warrant contained a fine of $500 and that he needed to resolve the issue right away.

The scammer told the man to stay on the phone while he drove to a local bank and that he was being monitored by GPS, according to police.

The man told police that he withdrew $1,000 and was then ordered to go inside a CVS to purchase two Green Dot money cards at $500 each. Police said the scammer then asked the man to scrape off the back of the cards and read the numbers to him.

Police said the scammer then told him to go the Dedham District Court to make sure the warrants were cleared up.

The resident contacted the court and realized he was scammed. Police reminded the public that real officers don’t behave in such away.

The incident is under investigation.

