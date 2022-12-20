NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents about potential mail thefts in Needham.

Officials say the thefts may have happened at a number of U.S. Postal Service mail boxes in town between Saturday, Dec. 17 and Monday, December 19.

Residents are urged to contact their financial institutions if they had any checks in those mailboxes and let recipients know that the checks may not make it.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)