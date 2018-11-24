Police warn residents to diligently monitor children, animals after dog attacked in Sudbury

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning families to be cautious of their children and animals after a dog was attacked by a wild animal in Sudbury.

Police responding to Powers Road about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday say a dog was attacked by what the family believes to be a coyote. Officers were unable to track down the suspect animal.

The dog was later humanely euthanized, according to police.

Police urge residents to diligently monitor animals, especially during later evening and early morning hours when coyotes are more likely to be active.

