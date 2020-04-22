Police warning New England residents to beware of stores selling fake COVID-19 test kits

(WHDH) — Police are warning New England residents to beware of stores that are selling fake COVID-19 test kits.

The New London Police Department in Connecticut recently seized counterfeit test kits that were being sold at a convenience store in the town, Police Chief Peter Reichard said in a tweet.

Home CoVID 19 test kit scam. NLPD seized these at a local convenience store. Beware of all the scams related to the pandemic. NLPD your partner in the community! pic.twitter.com/yoLOs3Iz8M — ChiefReichard@nlpdct (@ChiefReichard) April 20, 2020

“Beware of all the scams related to the pandemic,” Reichard warned.

Any New Englander who comes across a store selling knockoff tests is urged to contact their local police department.

U.S. health regulators on Tuesday OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home.

