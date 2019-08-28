Police warning parents of ecstasy pills shaped like ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ characters

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are warning parents to keep an eye out for ecstasy pills shaped like ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ that are making the rounds as school gets underway and Halloween fast approaches.

In a press release, the Fall River Police Department shared a photo of a bag of MDMA pills shaped in the form of cartoon characters like SpongeBob, Patrick Star, and Squidward Tentacles, among others. Officials say there is also a Ferrari-style emblem in the mix.

The drugs were seized on Tuesday when police arrested 22-year-old Luisceito Cruz-Dubois, who had been on Fall River’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

“Parents, guardians, and caretakers should be on the lookout for these as school starts and Halloween is fast approaching,” the department said. “Anyone coming in contact with this or similar items should stop handling it and contact police.”

Police say Cruz-Dubois was in possession of 54 MDMA pills at the time of his arrest, as well as crack.

