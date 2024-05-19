NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning the public after at least six motor vehicles were broken into in Needham, one of which was stolen and later recovered, officials said.

Investigators are asking anyone with video footage who may have seen individuals walking around their driveway, to reach out to the public safety center at 781–444–1212.

In a statement, police wrote, “We are also asking for you to please remember to lock your vehicles at night, bring your valuables in, and always report any suspicious activity you may see. Most suspects are in and out of a vehicle in under 15 seconds so it is imperative that you call us right away if you see something.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)