RAVENNA, Ohio (WHDH) — Police in Ravenna, Ohio are warning the public about a “highly addictive substance” that is beginning to hit the streets — Girl Scout cookies.

The cookies come in a variety of flavors, such as Thin Mints and S’mores, and are distributed by “strong, smart, fearless young women who will lure you in with their story and get you hooked,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

“We know many people think I will just get one box. But one turns into two and two turns into five and the next thing you know you are hiding ‘Thin Mints’ in the freezer,” they continued.

Ravenna police want the public to know that they are there to help and have set up a disposal location for the cookies at the police station.

The cookies can be dropped off at any time and police promise to “properly dispose of them for you.”

