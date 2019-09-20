Police: Warwick, RI man arrested after assaulting 12-year-old grandson before school

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - A Warwick, Rhode Island man is facing child abuse charges after his 12-year-old grandson says he was assaulted by his grandfather, police say.

Officials say that a 12-year-old boy told school personnel he was assaulted by his grandfather, who has custody of him, before school Friday morning.

The boy presented visible injuries that were not serious, police say.

Detectives arrested Kenneth Cady, 46, of Warwick after an investigation.

Cady was charged with one count of second-degree child abuse and will be held for this evening’s bail commissioner.

No additional information has been released.

