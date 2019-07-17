Police: Wasp spray being used as alternative to crystal methamphetamine

(WHDH) — Police are warning against an alarming new trend that involves wasp spray being used as an alternative to crystal methamphetamine.

Cans of the spray have been flying off store shelves in Boone County, West Virginia, in recent days, WRGB-TV reports.

West Virginia State Police say they suspect wasp spray may have played role in three overdoses last week.

“People are making a synthetic type of methamphetamine out of wasp spray,” Sgt. Charles Sutphin told the news outlet.

Sutphin says wasp spray is a “cheap fix” that can cause erratic behavior, extreme swelling, and redness of the hands and feet.

Police are working with poison control in the area to determine the best course of treatment for anyone who uses the spray as a drug.

