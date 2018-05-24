Police: Weapons, ammo, drugs, $15K found at Clinton student’s home after school threat

CLINTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Multiple weapons, ammunition, an array of drugs and $15,000 in cash were found at a Clinton teenager’s home Wednesday after authorities were made aware of an apparent threat he made against the high school, police said.

Officers were called around 7:15 a.m. to Clinton High School after receiving word that a student had made concerning remarks and possible threats on social media the night before.

The student, who authorities identified as Nathan Steele, 18, was uncooperative and fled to another part of the school when officers tried to speak with him, according to police. He was later found in a classroom and taken into custody.

Authorities searched Steele’s Chestnut Street home as part of an investigation into the threat, seizing a .45 caliber Sig Sauer firearm, ammunition, two air-soft rifles, a crossbow, prescription pills, marijuana, edible products, a scale, drug paraphernalia, and packaging, along with the cash, police said.

Steele faces a slew of charges, including disturbing the peace, being a disorderly person, disrupting a school assembly, willfully communicating a threat, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license and unlawful distribution of a drug.

There is no threat to the safety of the school or the students at that time, according to officials.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)