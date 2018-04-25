Police: Webster burglary suspect caught with drugs, stolen items

WEBSTER, MA (WHDH) - A burglary suspect was arrested in Webster Tuesday after police caught him red-handed with stolen property, officials said.

Webster police officers responding to a report of a house alarm at 2 Riverside Drive determined that the house had been broken into. Residents told them they had seen people running toward St. Josephs Cemetery and another person alerted police on Facebook that two people had been seen near some nearby construction pits.

Soon after, police stopped Patrick Salvas on Normandy Avenue and found him to be in possession of heroin and items stolen from the house, officials said.

Salvas has been charged with breaking and entering a building during the daytime to commit a felony, larceny from a building, possessing a class A substance and possessing a class A substance with intent to distribute.

Salvas is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Dudley District Court.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)