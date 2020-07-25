Police: West Newbury man dies after NH motorcycle crash

SOUTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 19-year-old West Newbury man in New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a motorcycle crash on Route 150 in South Hampton, New Hampshire, at 12:30 p.m. found a person had been ejected from a 2001 Kawasaki ZX6 that had been traveling north before losing control, police said. The driver, Dakota Chaisson, 19, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating but said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)