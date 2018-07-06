Police: Westford man left dogs in 128-degree car

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Westford man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he left two dogs in a 128-degree car in New Hampshire Monday.

Merrimack police officers responding to a report of dogs left inside a car in the parking lot of the Merrimack Premium Outlets about 1:25 p.m. found two dogs sitting in a car with its windows cracked, according to a release issued Friday.

Although the temperature outside was 91 degrees, police say a device used to check the temperature inside the vehicle registered at 128 degrees.

The dogs were rescued from the car by animal control and taken to the police station in good condition.

At about 2 p.m., officers made contact with the driver, Samuel Frackleton, who was arrested on a charge of animals in motor vehicle (cruelty).

He was released on $1,500 personal recognizance bail and is slated to be arraigned in Merrimack 9th Circuit Court on Thursday.

The dogs were released to a family member.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)