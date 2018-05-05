Police: Westport man took photos up women’s skirts at Walmart

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A Westport man has been charged after police say he tried to take photos up the skirts of a woman at a Walmart in Dartmouth.

Police say Craig Tavares, 30 of Westport, used his cell phone to attempt to take photos or video under the skirt of a woman at the store.

Officials found Tavares and investigated, at which point he was arrested on “upskirting” charges.

It is unknown when Tavares is expected to appear in court.

