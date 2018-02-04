WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - One man is behind bars after hitting a guardrail in Weymouth, causing his unrestrained 3-year-old child to eject from the pick-up truck, police said.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said 34-year-old Florian Roshi of Weymouth veered off the road, hit a guardrail then over-corrected; that’s when the 3-year-old flew out of the vehicle.

“Upon arriving to the scene, they saw a pick-up truck pulled up in the breakdown lane farther up and they found a 3-year-old laying in the roadway,” said Deputy Chief Richard Chase of the Weymouth Fire Department.

Officials said Roshi was driving under the influence of drugs; however, his former coworkers said he was a loving father to three children.

“Very caring guy; always rearranging his schedule around his kids,” said Denise Healey. “He was struggling, but it’s really hard to be a single dad. He was a sweet guy.”

The child was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police said an 8-year-old was also in the truck, but not hurt.

Firefighters added that this accident is a reminder of the importance of keeping children buckled up.

Roshi is being held at the Norwell State Police Barracks where he is facing a number of charges.

There is no update on the child’s condition.

