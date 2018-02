WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Weymouth police reported that an employee of a gas station was shot during an attempted robbery.

Officers responded to the store on Main Street shortly before 10 p.m.

The suspect was arrested a short distance from the store, officials said.

The employee was taken to a local hospital.

