Police: Weymouth man pulled gun on victim who refused to let him borrow lighter

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Weymouth man was arrested last week at the Maverick Square station in East Boston after police say he pulled a gun on another man who refused to let him borrow a lighter.

Elijah Messier, 20, is facing charges including possession of a firearm without a license, possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance, and armed assault, according to MBTA Police.

Officers working a detail at the station on May 22 were approached by a man who said he had been assaulted by a gun-wielding individual, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Messier, allegedly asked if he could borrow the victim’s lighter but grew angry when the man declined and pointed a gun at him.

Police say Messier ditched the gun under an MBTA information sign as he attempted to evade arrest. He was later tracked down and taken into custody.

Messier was also found to be in possession of heroin, according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)