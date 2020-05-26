Police: Weymouth man viciously stomped chihuahua to death

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Weymouth man was arrested on Memorial Day after police say he viciously stomped a chihuahua to death and dumped its corpse near a pond in the town.

Shykeim Basden is slated to be arraigned Tuesday on charges including cruelty to animals, malicious killing of a domestic animal, threat to commit a crime, and vandalism to property, according to the Weymouth Police Department.

Officers responding to a call from 259 Lake St. around 3:30 p.m. learned Basden had just killed a chihuahua, police said.

A witness told police that she had watched Basden repeatedly stomp on “Coco,” the family dog.

Basden then allegedly fled the scene with the lifeless dog in his arms and dumped it on the shore of Whitman’s Pond near Josie’s Way.

He was later arrested and held overnight without bail.

An investigation is ongoing.

