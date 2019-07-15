BOSTON (WHDH) - A Whitman man accused of indecently assaulting a 16-year-old girl on a Silver Line bus displayed his middle finger at her as she reported the incident to transit police on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of an assault around 9:45 p.m. met with the victim who told transit police that she was traveling on board a Silver Line bus to South Station when a man indecently assaulted her.

Witnesses and the victim pointed out 52-year-old John Reed as the suspect, according to transit police.

As the officers spoke to the victim, Reed allegedly lifted up his middle finger.

He then became uncooperative and dropped his body to the floor as officers attempted to place him in hand restraints, police said.

Reed was eventually transported to the Transit Police Department headquarters for booking where officer allegedly noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from him.

