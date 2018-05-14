Police: Wilmington man flips pool table, crushes woman at Tewksbury restaurant

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wilmington man is facing charges after police say he flipped a pool table at a restaurant in Tewksbury last week and crushed a woman’s legs.

Justin Denorscia, 21, was arrested on Saturday, May 5, and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

When Denorscia walked into Maverick’s Restaurant around midnight, he was told nearly a dozen times to leave by staff because he was not welcome, according to police. He left the restaurant but returned a short while later and flipped a pool table, causing it to land on the legs of a 23-year-old woman from Billerica, police said.

The woman was taken to Lowell General Hospital with serious injuries to her legs and ankles,.

The victim told police she was playing pool with her back to the door when a screaming Denorscia barged. She then found herself pinned under the table.

Denorscia allegedly fled the restaurant after the incident but was tracked down by restaurant-goers and held until officers arrived, police said.

Police also charged Denorscia with vandalizing property and disorderly conduct. He has since been arraigned and released on personal recognizance.

He is due back in court in June.

