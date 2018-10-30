Police: Winchester, NH man facing charges after 2 reckless operation incidents

Ronald W. St. Francis, 45, of Winchester, New Hampshire. Courtesy Winchester, New Hampshire Police Department.

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire if facing criminal charges in connection with a pair of recent reckless driving incidents.

Ronald W. St. Francis, 45, was arrested at his home on Verry Book Road Tuesday on a warrant charging him with conduct after an accident and reckless operation in connection a Sept. 28 car crash and an incident on Oct. 29

He was released on public recognizance and is expected to be arraigned in Keene District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)